Prannoy Roy, Arvind Subramanian On Banking, Farmer Crises: Highlights

Arvind Subramanian (right), in conversation with Prannoy Roy.

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian speaks to NDTV's Prannoy Roy on a range of issues in front of the Indian economy today. From the bad debt crisis in the banking sector to the growing agrarian distress, the Dr Subramanian weighs in on the good, bad and ugly of Asia's third-largest economy.

