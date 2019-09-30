Pranav Ansal A 'Responsible Citizen': Ansal API On Detention At Airport

A case was filed against Pranav Ansal for alleged fraud and fund diversion, said police.

Real estate firm Ansal API's Vice Chairman Pranav Ansal is a "responsible citizen", his firm said in a statement on Sunday hours after he was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi over a fraud case. The firm also clarified in a statement that Mr Ansal was not trying to "flee the country".

Pranav Ansal was leaving for London when he was detained by officials of the Immigration Department on the basis of a Lookout Circular or LOC issued against him by Lucknow police in July, news agency ANI reported quoting officials. He will produced in a Lucknow court today.

Responding to Mr Ansal's detention, Ansal API said in statement: "There was an LOC issued based on three first information reports (FIR). Out of the three FIRs, one FIR was quashed by the High Court and other two were already settled with the complainant and the settlement agreements were filed in the High court and with police authorities".

The real estate firm further said that he was not "fleeing the country". "We are surprised that inspite of the above, the LOC remained operative. Reports that suggest he was fleeing the country are inaccurate. Mr Pranav Ansal was scheduled to return on Friday," the firm said.

"Mr Ansal is a responsible citizen and has always been ready to cooperate fully with the authorities. We are striving to settle all remaining disputes with customers," the statement further read.

A case was filed against Mr Ansal for alleged fraud and fund diversion, according to Lucknow Police. "Ansal group has not only cheated the poor but also the personnel of the paramilitary forces," senior police officer Kalanidhi Naithani was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.