Pranab Mukherjee Receives Bharat Ratna, India's Highest Civilian Award

Former President Pranab Mukherjee today received the country's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, from his successor President Ram Nath Kovind. The award ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan this evening.

Two others were awarded posthumously -- iconic singer Bhupen Hazarika and Nanaji Deshmukh, one of the founding members of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the predecessor of the BJP.

The former President, who dubbed himself Citizen Mukherjee after quitting the country's top office in 2017, had been one of the most respected political leaders, who served in the Congress for more than five decades.

Other Presidents who had been conferred the Bharat Ratna include Dr S Radhakrishnan, Rajendra Prasad, Zakir Hussain and VV Giri.

