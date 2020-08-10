Former President Pranab Mukherjee Says He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee this afternoon said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a tweet, Mr Mukherjee, who was India's president between 2012 and 2017, urged all those, who have come in contact with him in the last week, to isolate themselves as a precaution and get tested for COVID-19. The outbreak has affected over 22 lakh people in the country.
"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee," the 84-year-old Congress leader tweeted today.
Several party colleagues wished him a speedy recovery on social media. "Sir, wishing you a speedy recovery and a long & healthy life," Ajay Maken, ex-Delhi Congress chief tweeted.