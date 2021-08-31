'Some Pains Never Heal': Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter's Emotional Tribute On His 1st Death Anniversary

Pranab Mukherjee Death Anniversary: Sharmistha Mukherjee shared pictures with her father.

India remembered Pranab Mukherjee - the country's 13 President - as rich tributes were paid by leaders across party lines on his first death anniversary. In emotional posts, his daughter Sharmistha and son Abhijit said they "remember him every day" and "some pains never heal".



"Some pains never heal. Exactly a year now since you left us. Miss you everyday Baba," tweeted Sharmistha Mukherjee and shared some old pictures along with her father.

Some pains never heal.



Exactly a year now since you left us. Miss you every day Baba. #PranabMukherjeepic.twitter.com/7Die8KH2wQ — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 31, 2021

In another tweet, she thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi "for her kind words of encouragement for the first Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture," and shared a letter from Mrs Gandhi. The event is being organised today by Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation (PMLF).

I would like to thank Hon'ble ⁦@INCIndia⁩ President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji for her kind words of encouragement for the First Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture today????⁦@CitiznMukherjee⁩ pic.twitter.com/j2eZXxsB6S — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 31, 2021

“Peace must be our ideology, progress our horizon”



Fondly remembering the inspiring contribution of Shri Pranab Mukherjee towards nation building, on his first death anniversary.



On this solemn ocassion, PMLF embarks on a new journey to uphold his ideas and ideals. pic.twitter.com/mPHjRvyP4q — Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation- PMLF (@CitiznMukherjee) August 31, 2021

Abhijit Mukherjee also shared a picture with his father as he wrote: "Baba, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure! We remember you every day and your absence is a void among us that can never be filled!"

Baba , Your life was a blessing , your memory a treasure , you are loved beyond words & missed beyond measure !

We remember you every day and your absence is a void among us that can never be filled !

????#PranabMukherjeepic.twitter.com/TmLxj7aIgI — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2021

"Pranab da, who stood for democracy, for secularism, for equality," read a tweet shared by the official party handle.

Pranab da stood

for democracy,

for secularism,

for equality.



Today, on his death anniversary, we pledge to walk down the path he has left behind, a path of selfless dedication, a path each public servant must take in the service of our motherland. pic.twitter.com/YqmFSPxqMS — Congress (@INCIndia) August 31, 2021

Our heartfelt tribute to former President of India & stalwart Congress leader Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. A statesman par excellence he spent his life serving our motherland in different capacities. His contributions & ideas guide each one of us even today. pic.twitter.com/LTkIvvMqOz — Congress (@INCIndia) August 31, 2021

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury called him "an institution by himself, an Odyssey of a chequered and brilliant political career in the contemporary world, dyed in the wool a democratic and secular personality."

Pranab Mukherjee, the elder statesman of Indian politics, died last year at 84. He had tested positive for coronavirus and had been in coma after a brain surgery.



Today is the 1st death anniversary of our beloved leader Late Sri #pranabmukherjee , who in my reckoning was an institution by himself, an Odyssey of a chequered and brilliant political career in the contemporary world, dyed in the wool a democratic and secular personality. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) August 31, 2021

He was a luminous star in the galaxy of @INCIndia pantheon, his death is a national loss, an outstanding parliamentarian who is universally revered. I do pay my homage to the great visionary of our country. It pains me when I feel that he is no more with us.#pranabmukherjee — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) August 31, 2021

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and several other leaders remembered his rich legacy today. "Fondly remembering and my humble tribute to former President of India, Bharat Ratna late Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. He will always be remembered for his contribution to public life as well as his exemplary service to the nation," he tweeted along with a picture.

"Tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. Pranab Da was a statesman who served the party and the nation with utmost dedication and his wise counsel will always be remembered," tweeted Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh.

Fondly remembering and my humble tribute to former President of India, Bharat Ratna late Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary.

He will always be remembered for his contribution to public life as well as his exemplary service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/3kHe9ElKBj — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 31, 2021

My tribute to India's former President, Bharat Ratna Sh Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his first Punyatithi.



He will always be remembered for his contribution to public life & exemplary service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/gCaWxrE5QJ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 31, 2021

Tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. Pranab Da was a statesman who served the party and the nation with utmost dedication and his wise counsel will always be remembered. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 31, 2021

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also recalled his contribution to the country in their tweets.