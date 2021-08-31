"Some Pains Never Heal": Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter's Emotional Tribute On His 1st Death Anniversary

Pranab Mukherjee Death Anniversary: Sharmistha Mukherjee also tweeted about the first Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture.

India remembered Pranab Mukherjee - the country's 13 President - as rich tributes were paid by leaders across party lines on his first death anniversary. In emotional posts, his daughter Sharmistha and son Abhijit said they "remember him every day" and "some pains never heal".  

"Some pains never heal. Exactly a year now since you left us. Miss you everyday Baba," tweeted Sharmistha Mukherjee and shared some old pictures along with her father.

In another tweet, she thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi "for her kind words of encouragement for the first Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture," and shared a letter from Mrs Gandhi. The event is being organised today by Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation (PMLF).

Abhijit Mukherjee also shared a picture with his father as he wrote: "Baba, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure! We remember you every day and your absence is a void among us that can never be filled!"

"Pranab da, who stood for democracy, for secularism, for equality," read a tweet shared by the official party handle. 

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury called him "an institution by himself, an Odyssey of a chequered and brilliant political career in the contemporary world, dyed in the wool a democratic and secular personality."

Pranab Mukherjee, the elder statesman of Indian politics, died last year at 84. He had tested positive for coronavirus and had been in coma after a brain surgery.
 

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and several other leaders remembered his rich legacy today. "Fondly remembering and my humble tribute to former President of India, Bharat Ratna late Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. He will always be remembered for his contribution to public life as well as his exemplary service to the nation," he tweeted along with a picture.

"Tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. Pranab Da was a statesman who served the party and the nation with utmost dedication and his wise counsel will always be remembered," tweeted Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also recalled his contribution to the country in their tweets.

