'If Any Word Hurt PM...': Pragya Thakur After BJP Denies Her Poll Pass

Pragya Thakur, sitting MP from Bhopal, did not make it to the BJP's first list of candidates

Days after BJP replaced Pragya Singh Thakur as its candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, the firebrand leader has said she had apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after her controversial remark about Nathuram Godse in 2019. She added that she has never asked for a ticket to contest polls and would do whatever the party asks here to.

Ms Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, was elected to Lok Sabha from Bhopal in the 2019 general election. Soon after, her remark describing Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse as a "patriot" sparked a huge row. Prime Minister Modi had then said the statements were "wrong for the society". "She has apologised, but I will never forgive her," the Prime Minister had said.

Five years on, the sitting MP has been dropped from Bhopal in the BJP's first list of 195 candidates. Sources from the party have said that while winnability is the most important criterion in candidates' selection, provocative remarks by leaders such as Pragya Thakur work against them. "Denial of tickets to them sends a message that in public life, decorum has to be maintained," a BJP leader said.

Responding to questions from the media, Ms Thakur said the party's decision is paramount. "My best wishes are with Alok Sharma, who is contesting from Bhopal this time. This time we will cross 400 seats," she said.

Asked if her remarks played a role in the BJP leadership's decision to drop her, she said, "I have never made a controversial remark. I have always told the truth. We should develop a habit of telling the truth in politics. I am also a saint. Media calls my remarks controversial, but the people accept I tell the truth. My remarks were used by the Opposition to attack the party."

"But if any word of mine hurt our Prime Minister and made him say that he will never forgive me, that was never my intention. I never did it again. The Congress abused him and maligned his office. They pulled off a political stunt," she said.

Asked if BJP's Bhopal candidate Alok Sharma has her support, she said, "He doesn't even need to ask. We will make him win and we will cross 400 seats this time."