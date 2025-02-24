PM-Kisan Scheme's 19th Instalment Today: Who's Eligible, Who's Not

The Centre will release the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday, February 24, to eligible farmer households. The funds will be disbursed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar, as indicated on the official PM-Kisan website.

What is the PM-KISAN Scheme?

Launched on December 1, 2018, PM-KISAN is a centrally funded scheme providing direct financial support to landholding farmer families. Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year, distributed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months.

The funds are directly transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts. State governments and Union Territory administrations identify eligible beneficiaries under the scheme's guidelines.

So far, the scheme has benefited over 110 million farmers through 18 instalments. In the previous instalment, released on October 5, 2024, in Washim, Maharashtra, nearly 9.58 crore farmers received direct financial aid.

Eligibility

The scheme defines a farmer's family as a husband, wife, and minor children. The State Governments and UT administrations are responsible for identifying eligible beneficiaries. Farmers must complete their eKYC verification to receive payments.

Payment

The financial aid under PM-KISAN is transferred directly to the bank accounts of registered beneficiaries. To continue receiving benefits, farmers must complete the eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process. There are three ways to complete eKYC:

OTP-based eKYC (through the PM-Kisan portal and mobile app)

Biometric-based eKYC (available at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendras (SSKs))

Face authentication-based eKYC (via the PM-Kisan Mobile App)

How to Check Beneficiary Status

Farmers can verify their eligibility and payment status using the following steps:

Visit the official PM-Kisan website.

Click on 'Beneficiary Status' under the menu.

Enter Aadhaar Number or Account Number.

Click 'Get Data' to check payment status.

Who is Ineligible for PM-KISAN?

Certain categories of individuals are excluded from receiving benefits, including:

Institutional landholders

Current/former Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and Mayors

Government employees (except Group D/Multi-Tasking Staff)

Retired pensioners receiving Rs 10,000 or more per month

Income Tax payers in the previous assessment year

How Ineligible Farmers Can Surrender PM-KISAN Benefits

Farmers who no longer qualify can voluntarily surrender their benefits:

Visit the PM-KISAN website.

Click on 'Voluntary Surrender of PM-KISAN Benefits'.

Enter registration number, captcha code, and request OTP.

Authenticate using OTP and confirm surrender.

Once surrendered, the farmer will no longer receive PM-KISAN benefits and cannot reapply.