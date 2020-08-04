Pradeep Singh Tops Civil Services Exams, Congratulations Pour In

Pradeep Singh topped the prestigious civil services examinations

Pradeep Singh, 29, is trending on Twitter and congratulations are pouring in. He leads the list of 829 candidates who have qualified for the prestigious civil services, including the IAS, the IPS and the IFS, the Union Public Service Commission announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes!"

Congratulations poured in from the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, other leaders and senior IAS officers.

Heartiest congratulations to Shri Pradeep Singh, topper in UPSC Exam and Ms. Pratibha Verma, who stood first among women candidates.



Best wishes to all other successful candidates.



The other two persons who have earned the second and third rank are Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma. Pradeep Singh is from Haryana, while Jatin Kishore is a resident of Delhi and Pratibha Verma comes from Uttar Pradesh.

"It is like a dream come true. It is a pleasant surprise for me. I always wanted to be an IAS officer. I would like to work for the deprived sections of the society," Mr Singh said.

Son of a former village head, Mr Singh has grown up in Sonepat, and went to the local school. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Science) degree from Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram University for Science and Technology in Murthal. Currently he is undergoing probation at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics in Faridabad. Education and the agriculture sectors of the country are close to his heart.

Father of the topper, Sukhbeer Singh, said it is a dream come true for the family.