Power Bank Triggers Fire On Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Flight, Plane Diverted To Hyderabad

In a major safety scare, a fire broke out in the overhead luggage compartment on an IndiGo flight on Sunday. The aircraft was diverted to Hyderabad, where it landed safely.

The IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad after the fire broke out due to a malfunctioning power bank.

A scary video of the incident, recorded by a passenger on a mobile phone, has emerged, showing other passengers attempting to put out the blaze by dabbing it with their bags.

Flight 6E6115, an Airbus A321-251N, was operating from Delhi to Chennai. It had a scheduled departure of 1:10 pm and an actual departure of 1:30 pm, with a scheduled arrival in Chennai at 4:00 pm before its diversion.

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The fire was extinguished by the cabin crew using fire extinguishers, and all passengers and crew members are safe.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly, and the situation was brought under control. In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad," IndiGo said in a statement.

An alternate aircraft was arranged for passengers to continue the journey to Chennai.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," it added.