'Power Of Mothers And Sisters My Biggest Security Shield': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the power of the mothers and sisters is his biggest security shield adding that opposition parties of the country are trembling with fear over the empowerment of mothers and sisters occurring under the tenure of BJP.

Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan event held at Sampurnanand Maidan in Varanasi, PM Modi said, "The power of mothers and sisters is my biggest security shield. Over the past nine and a half years, the government has prioritized policies keeping mothers and sisters at the forefront."

On the occasion, PM Modi confronted the opposition pointing out their delay in passing this bill, which had been pending for three decades. He remarked that current political parties are unsettled due to the united might of mothers and sisters.

PM Modi emphasised that women's leadership can serve as a contemporary model for the entire world.

"We are the people who worship Mother Parvati and Ganga before Mahadev. Our Kashi is the birthplace of a heroine like Rani Laxmibai. From freedom fighters like Lakshmi Bai to the women scientists who spearheaded Mission Chandrayaan, we have consistently showcased the influential role of women's leadership throughout history," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Nari Shakti Vandan Act is a program with a comprehensive vision.

"We want to establish a system where women can progress independently without relying on anyone. For this, it is necessary to strengthen cultural values and the law. Therefore, this law has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Act. Some people have a problem with the word Vandan in this also. What will we do if we don't salute our mothers and sisters? These people do not understand the meaning of worshipping women's power. We must move forward on the development path by avoiding such negative thinking. The country will continue to move forward, and make such significant decisions", he said.

During the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Nasti Matrisama Chhaya Nasti Matrisama Gatih, Nasti Matrisama Tranam Nasti Matrisama Praya," emphasising the incomparable value of a mother.

He highlighted that no one can compare to a mother's shadow, support, protection, or affection. Adityanath praised the dramatic developments in India over the last nine years under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

He noted the Prime Minister's visit to Kashi in the aftermath of the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act aims to empower half of India's population, with a particular emphasis on the strength of women.

"Since 2014, significant efforts have been made toward women's empowerment, including projects such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and Mission Indradhanush, which aim to improve women's safety and opportunities," he said.

On the occasion, Women beneficiaries of various schemes welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him.

