'Solidarity With Sharjeel Imam' Posters Seen At Anti-CAA Protest In Jamia

Sharjeel Imam is currently facing sedition charges (File)

Posters expressing solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who is currently facing sedition charges, were seen during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Monday.

Some protesters were seen holding posters saying "Stop Vilification" and "Solidarity with Sharjeel Imam".

Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar, was among the organisers of Shaheen Bagh protests and sparked a controversy after a video of his went viral where he was seen calling for the north-east to be split from India.

The protest march to Parliament called by the Jamia Coordination Committee was blocked by Delhi Police after the protesters were stopped near Holy Family Hospital which is walking distance from Jamia Millia Islamia.