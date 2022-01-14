Post Your Tributes Here For NDTV's Veteran Journalist Kamal Khan

Kamal Khan died at his home in Lucknow. He was 61.

Lakhs of people are posting their tributes to NDTV's Kamal Khan, a veteran and award-winning journalist known for his insightful reportage of Uttar Pradesh politics and elegant language. He died at his home in Lucknow this morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 61.

Kamal Khan made a memorable impact with his masterful storytelling.

People have been writing in to say he was one of the country's finest journalists, known for his fair and brave reporting.

