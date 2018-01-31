Post Rift, Chief Justice At Supreme Court Function With 2 Judges Justices Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, who were among the four senior-most judges who had held the press conference, attended the function and were even seen shaking hands with the CJI amid camera glare.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CJI Misra launched the journal 'SCBA Times' of Supreme Court Bar Association. (File photo) New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and two senior-most Supreme Court judges, who had virtually revolted against him, on Tuesday attended a function at the apex court lawns, a first after the January 12 presser where they raised questions on assignment of cases.



However, Justice J Chelameswar, who had led the group of revolting judges in the press meet and Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the next judge to be in line to become the CJI, did not attend the function.



Both justices Chelameswar and Gogoi had attended their respective courts during the day as usual.



The function, which was held at the Supreme Court lawns, was also attended by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.



CJI Misra launched the journal 'SCBA Times' of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).



On the occasion, Prasad took forward the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold the parliamentary and state assemblies elections simultaneously and asked the legal fraternity to ponder over it.



Several other apex court judges, including justices U U Lalit, D Y Chandrachud, A M Khanwilkar, M M Shantanagoudar and Ashok Bhushan, were also present during the function.



Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is the president of SCBA, was also present during the function.



Later, the judges also attended the high tea along with the law minister.



CJI Misra and justices Lokur and Joseph refused to answer any questions asked by the journalists on the controversy which had hit the apex court judiciary after the press conference.





