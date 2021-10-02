'Post Or No Post, Will Stand By Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi': Navjot Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu - whose apparent flip-flop as Punjab Congress chief triggered a manic week for the party - today declared "post or no post... will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra".

Mr Sidhu vowed to "uphold the principles of Gandhiji and Shastriji" and indicated his commitment to ensuring the Congress wins next year's Assembly election.

"Will uphold principles of Gandhiji and Shastriji... Post or no post will stand by Rahu Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every punjabi win!!" he tweeted.