"Position Remains Unchanged": Tamil Nadu vs Kerala Again Over Mullaperiyar Dam

The Tamil Nadu government has reiterated that it will not permit the construction of a new dam at the contentious Mullaperiyar Dam, asserting that the existing structure remains safe and can continue to function with periodic maintenance and strengthening works.

This comes a day after Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan said he will discuss the proposal for new dam with his Tamil Nadu counterpart.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government said that any move by Kerala to push for a new dam would be opposed. "We would continue with repair and maintenance activities on the existing dam and take steps to prevent efforts aimed at replacing it," it said.

On Wednesday, VD Satheesan said that his government's position on the Mullaperiyar dam issue remains unchanged, saying the he would hold discussions with the Tamil Nadu government after the state budget process is completed.

The budget is slated for Friday, June 19 at Kerala Legislative Assembly

Responding to a question on his stand regarding Mullaperiyar, the Chief Minister said he continues to adhere to the position he had maintained earlier. "Water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala" would remain the guiding principle in the discussions, he said.

Asked whether he would be engaging with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on the issue, Satheesan replied in the affirmative and said a round of intensive discussions was being planned after the budget. He said the government was currently focused on budget preparations.

"After the budget, we are planning detailed discussions with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu as well as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. There are several issues concerning neighbouring states that need to be addressed," he said.

The Chief Minister said the talks with Tamil Nadu would focus primarily on the Mullaperiyar issue and efforts to find a solution that addresses Kerala's safety concerns while safeguarding Tamil Nadu's water requirements.

Satheesan's remarks are in line with the position he had repeatedly articulated while serving as Leader of the Opposition, when he advocated a solution based on ensuring water security for Tamil Nadu and safety for the people of Kerala. Satheesan has consistently maintained the position that Kerala's safety concerns and Tamil Nadu's water needs must be addressed together.

In 2021, while serving as Leader of the Opposition, he wrote to the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking support for the construction of a new Mullaperiyar dam, arguing that a permanent solution should ensure "water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala".

The Chief Minister also said discussions with Karnataka would take up issues related to traffic restrictions and resort-related travel curbs affecting people along the interstate border. Those concerns too would be addressed after the budget process is completed, he added.

The Mullaperiyar dam issue has remained a contentious subject between Kerala and Tamil Nadu for decades, with Kerala raising concerns over the safety of the over 125-year-old dam while Tamil Nadu has maintained that the structure is safe and essential for meeting its water needs.

