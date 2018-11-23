Portal For Reporting Sex Harassment Linked To Central, State Departments

Till November 20, 321 complaints have been registered with 'SHe-Box', government's online portal.

The Women and Child Development Ministry has linked its online portal to report sexual harassment at workplace to all central and state ministries for their speedy disposal.

This is a "proactive step" taken by the WCD Ministry in the wake of the worldwide campaign #MeToo, where women have talked about sexual harassment and abuse at workplace, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said.

Till November 20, as many as 321 complaints have been registered with 'SHe-Box', the online portal, out of which 120 are related to central ministries/ departments, 58 are from state governments and 143 are from private companies.

The WCD Ministry has linked SHe-Box to all the central ministries, departments and 653 districts across 33 states and Union Territories, the ministry said in a statement.

For prompt disposal of complaints on SHe-Box, each case goes directly to the central and state authority concerned having jurisdiction to take action in the matter. Cases on She-Box can be monitored by the complainants and Ministry WCD, reducing the time taken in case disposal, the statement said.

"With the linking of the portal to central and state governments, once a complaint is submitted to the portal, it will be directly sent to the section of the employer concerned," Union Minister Ms Gandhi said.