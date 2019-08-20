1 Soldier Dead, 4 Injured In Pak Firing Along Line Of Control In Jammu And Kashmir

Officials said cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

A soldier was killed and four others were injured as Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The Indian Army responded effectively, causing heavy damage to Pakistani Army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers, a defence spokesman said.

The firing from across the border started in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sector around 11:am.

An Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, they said.

The defence spokesman said Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh, 36, belonged to Bihar's Gope Bigha village and is survived by wife, Rita Devi.

Indian Army's Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Krishna Ghati sector today, officials said.

"He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty", the spokesman said.

Officials said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports came in.

