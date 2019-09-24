Online Pollution Certificate Mandatory In Odisha From October 1

Online pollution certificates become mandatory in Odisha from October. The Pollution Testing Centres will stop issuing manual certificates from next month.

The fee for Pollution Under Control Certificate for two and three wheelers is Rs 60.


An online pollution certificate will be mandatory in Odisha from October 1, the State Transport Authority said in a tweet on Monday. However, the manual Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUC) issued before September 30 will remain valid.

The fee for Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUC) for two and three-wheelers is Rs 60, for light motor vehicle (LMV) is Rs 100 and for medium and heavy motor vehicle is Rs 150 (GST extra), it said.

"Citizens will have the option to show the online certificate in mParivan app in place of physical document," it added.

The Pollution Testing Centres will stop issuing manual certificates from October 1. You can check the pollution testing centres with detail procedure here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced that those who own a vehicle will continue to get relaxation up to December 1.



