Online Pollution Certificate Mandatory In Odisha From October 1

The fee for Pollution Under Control Certificate for two and three wheelers is Rs 60.

An online pollution certificate will be mandatory in Odisha from October 1, the State Transport Authority said in a tweet on Monday. However, the manual Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUC) issued before September 30 will remain valid.

The fee for Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUC) for two and three-wheelers is Rs 60, for light motor vehicle (LMV) is Rs 100 and for medium and heavy motor vehicle is Rs 150 (GST extra), it said.

"Citizens will have the option to show the online certificate in mParivan app in place of physical document," it added.

Vehicle owners will continue to get relaxation upto 1st December as announced by Hon'bl CM. Pollution Testing Centres can not issue manual certificates from 1st October. Citizens will have the option to show the online certificate in mParivan APP in place of physical document. https://t.co/ETTU65J9QM — STA Odisha (@STAOdisha) September 23, 2019

Online pollution testing certificate mandatory from 1st Oct, 2019. The PUC certificate fee for 2 & 3 wheelers - Rs.60, Light motor vehicle - Rs.100, medium & heavy motor vehicle - Rs.150 (GST extra). List of pollution testing centers with detail procedure: https://t.co/EPw8irWO4wpic.twitter.com/Et9cE9hzgJ — STA Odisha (@STAOdisha) September 23, 2019

The Pollution Testing Centres will stop issuing manual certificates from October 1. You can check the pollution testing centres with detail procedure here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced that those who own a vehicle will continue to get relaxation up to December 1.

