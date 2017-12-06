Poll Of Opinion Polls Shows BJP Winning Gujarat Again, But By Smaller Margin

The poll of opinion polls shows BJP falling short of its 150-seat target

A poll of opinion polls that aggregates three surveys ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, shows the BJP getting 105-106 of the state's 182 seats, well over the halfway mark of 92 the party needs to form government a fifth consecutive time, though nowhere close to the 150-seat target that party chief Amit Shah has set.The aggregate of three opinion polls shows the Congress settling for the opposition benches again with 73-74 seats.The India TV opinion poll predicts that the BJP will get between 106 and 116 seats, the upper end of which range will mean the party equalling its tally last time. The Times Now survey shows the BJP getting 111 seats while the ABP-CSDS opinion poll predicts the lowest tally for Gujarat's ruling party at between 91 and 99 seats.All three opinion polls show the Congress bettering last time's performance, with India TV predicting that the party will win between 63 and 73 seats, Times Now giving it 68 seats and the ABP-CSDS poll showing a close battle, showing the Congress getting 78-86 seats.The Congress had won 60 seats in 2012. The BJP had won 116. The party has been in power in Gujarat, the home state of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, for the last 22 years. The BJP's best performance in Gujarat was winning 127 seats in 2002.Gujarat votes in two phases starting Saturday, when elections will be held for 89 seats. Voting will be held in the remaining 93 seats on December 14. Results will be announced on December 18, along with those for Himachal Pradesh, which voted in November.