Poll Of Exit Polls Predicts Sweep Likely For BJP, Ally In Nagaland

The BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance is set to retain Nagaland, an aggregate of four exit polls showed on Monday, following a closely-watched triangular contest.

Exit polls, though, often get the result wrong. The Election Commission will announce the results on March 2.

India Today-Axis My India gave the BJP-NDPP alliance 38-48 seats, while the Congress was tipped to get anywhere between 1-2.

The majority mark in the 60-member assembly is 31.

Times Now-ETG Research gave the ruling alliance in the state 29-49 seats, while the Naga People's Front (NPF) was tipped to get anywhere betwen 4-8. It predicted zero seats for the Congress.

Jan Ki Baat predicted 35-45 seats for the BJP-NDPP alliance, and 6-10 seats for the NPF. It gave zero seats to the Congress.

Zee New-Matrize gave the BJP-NDPP alliance 35-43 seats and 1-3 to the Congress. It gave the NPF 2-5 seats.

The BJP is contesting in alliance with the NDPP, its alliance partner in the last state polls in 2018. The BJP is, however, the junior partner, having agreed to a seat-sharing ratio of 20:40 in the state.

The Congress and Naga People's Front are contesting in 23 and 22 seats respectively.

Notably, there are only four women out of 183 candidates in the polls. Since it was established in 1963, Nagaland has seen 14 Assembly elections -- but never a woman MLA.

Among the key constituencies are Northen Angami, which will determine the poll fate of NDPP candidate and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio; Tiyu where BJP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton; Peren where a two-time Chief Minister TR Zeliang will be contesting the election as NDPP candidate.

Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along will contest from Alongtaki seat. In the present government, he is also serving as a Minister of Higher and Technical Education.

NPF leader Kuzholuzo Nienu has declared he is open to post-poll public rallies with other parties and candidates.