Big Win For AAP In Delhi Municipal Election, Show 3 Exit Polls

2022 poll of exit poll MCD: It shows AAP has an upper hand

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to get 155 of the 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, according to NDTV's poll of exit polls.

The AAP may get 149-171 wards, according to an exit poll by Aaj Tak. Another exit poll by Times Now shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party getting anywhere between 146 and 156 wards.

A health warning - exit polls often get it wrong.

Aaj Tak shows BJP getting 69-91 wards; Times Now exit poll shows BJP with 84-94 wards. News X exit poll gives the AAP 159-175 wards and the BJP 70-92.

All the three channels' exit polls have the Congress getting 10 or less wards.

Others would bag around 5-9 seats, the three exit polls show.

The AAP's performance - if the exit polls turn out correct on results day - would be a big setback for the BJP, which has been controlling the MCD for the past 15 years.

Mr Kejriwal's campaign message that the AAP would root out corruption from the MCD seems to have worked.

If the exit polls get it right, it would mean Mr Kejriwal's party has showed a stellar performance despite the BJP sending its top leaders to Delhi for the MCD election campaign.

The BJP's strategy of connecting the Delhi local election with national issues and bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development for all" message to the doorsteps of Delhi residents has failed to stop the AAP's rise.

With the AAP controlling both the Delhi government and the municipal body, Mr Kejriwal's party is likely to have a smooth run in carrying out basic urban projects.

The MCD was earlier divided into three zones - north, south and east. The three were merged into a single entity before the election.