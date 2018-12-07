Poll Of Exit Polls Live Updates: KCR To Retain Telangana, Close Fight In Chhattisgarh

New Delhi:
Voting in five states - Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram - has concluded today. They were hard-fought elections, with all the major political players leaving no stone unturned to convince people of the states to vote for them. In the poll of exit polls, we would analyse what the outcome of the polls might be on December 11, when the results will be declared. In Madhya Pradesh, the fight was between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his rival team of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh. While Mr Chouhan, the three-time Chief Minister, talked about his performance, the Congress leaders attacked him over the alleged Vyapam scam. In Telangana, the Congress-TDP alliance took on the TRS. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called K Chandrashekar Rao, known as KCR, 'Khao Commission Rao'. Mr Rao, however, was unfazed and returned the barb, saying Rahul Gandhi spoke like a joker. In Rajasthan, the Congress is relying on the anti-incumbency factor against the Vasundhara Raje government. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress hopes to unseat Raman Singh, the Chief Minister who is seeking his fourth term. The main issues here were Maoism, tribal welfare and development. The elections in the states were fought on the national level as well. For the Congress, Rahul Gandhi campaigned extensively, attacking the BJP over the Rafale jet deal. Whereas the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, attacked the Nehru-Gandhi family, attacking it for not doing enough for the country.
In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is emerging as the single largest party as it is set to win 43 seats out of 90. The BJP is set to win 40 seats.
Here is what other poll agencies predict about poll outcome in Chhattisgarh.
It's a neck and neck fight in Madhya Pradesh. The poll of exit polls suggests that the BJP is emerging as the single largest party as it is set to win 110 seats. The Congress is closely following with 108 seats.
Here is what exit polls in Madhya Pradesh say.
In Telangana, the poll of exit polls suggests TRS is set to win 69 seats, whereas the Congress is set to win 37 seats. BJP may win 4 seats, whereas others might win 9 seats.
K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS seems to be crossing the majority mark.
A fresh update in poll of exit polls suggests the Congress is set to emerge as the single largest party with 43 seats in its kitty. The Congress follows with 40 seats. Both the parties are not reaching the majority mark.
In Telangana, the poll of exit polls says that the TRS is set to retain power by winning 62 seats. The Congress is set to win 41 seats, whereas the BJP is set to win 6 seats. Others may win 10 seats.
Here what the poll agencies predict in Madhya Pradesh.
The poll of exit polls in Mizoram says the Congress is set to win 18 seats. The MNF is emerging as the single largest party, whereas the BJP is not even opening its account.
The Congress seems to be winning in Rajasthan.
Here is what the other poll agencies predict for Chhattisgarh.
The Congress is set to win in Rajasthan, poll agencies predict. The party is set to win 117 seats, whereas the BJP is set to win 74 seats.
In poll of exit polls, the BJP's numbers have slightly come down in Madhya Pradesh. The party is set to win in 112 seats, the Congress in 107, BSP in 2 and others in 9 seats.
Here is what the poll agencies predict about poll outcome in Chhattisgarh.
Here is what other poll agencies are saying about poll outcome in Madhya Pradesh.
In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is set to win 46 seats, getting majority in the state. The Congress is expected to won 35 seats, the BSP and its allies to win 7, whereas others are set to win 2 seats.
In Chhattisgarh also, the poll of exit polls predict that the BJP is set to get majority.
In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is set to win 118 seats. The Congress is set to win 101 seats. BSP might win 4 seats and others are set to win 7 seats.
In Madhya Pradesh, the poll of exit polls gives majority to the BJP.