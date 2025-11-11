Voting in the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections ends in an hour. Now it's time to find out what the exit polls have predicted for the state.
Health Warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.
In this phase, 3,7 crore voters are deciding the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government. Bihar recorded the highest-ever voter turnout of over 65 per cent in the polling across 121 constituencies in the first phase of the assembly elections on November 6. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
In the last elections, the tally of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had crashed to 43, a drop of more than 25 seats compared with the previous polls, which was primarily because of the revolt by Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. This time, however, Paswan, whose party is now known as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), is contesting as a junior NDA constituent.
Nitish Kumar's other political ally, the BJP, which performed better than his party in 2020, is contesting on the same number of seats (101) as the JD(U). The Bihar assembly has 243 seats.
Election 2025 Poll of Exit Poll: "NDA Will Win Around 80-120 Seats In 2nd Phase," Says Jitan Ram Manjhi
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win "around 80 out of 122 seats".
"There was 65% of voting in the first phase of the elections, and we are hopeful that in the second phase too, the voting will not be less than around 65-66%. Around 80 out of 122 seats, NDA candidates will win," Manjhi said.
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Exit Poll: Massive Turnout In Kishanganj
Massive turnout with long queues were reported in Bihar's Kishanganj. In the seat, Sweety Singh of the BJP is up against Qamrul Hoda.
Poll of Exit Poll Election Results: BJP MP Says "NDA Will Win By Record Votes"
BJP Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh has said that the NDA will win by record votes in Motihari assembly seat. He also claimed that Tejashwi Yadav will not form a government "in this universe".
"That may happen in Nepal or China, but he will not be able to form a government in any Indian state," he said.
BJP Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh has said that the NDA will win by record votes in Motihari assembly seat. He also claimed that Tejashwi Yadav will not form a government "in this universe".

"That may happen in Nepal or China, but he will not be able to form a government in any Indian state," he said.
Bihar Elections 2025 Exit Poll: The Seats Witnessing Big Fights
Bihar is voting in the second phase for 122 of its 243 assembly seats. Of these, the BJP had secured a win on 42 seats in 2020, while the RJD bagged 33 seats, the Janata Dal (United) 20 seats, the Congress 11 and the Left parties collectively secured five.
Exit Poll Election Results: Tejashwi Yadav Urges People In Queues Not To Return Without Voting
JD leader and INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said that people have given a direct message through "record voting" that they want "result" and not "jumla
He also claimed the administration may slow down the pace og the polls at some places, urging voters not to leave the queues without casting their vote.
Poll Of Exit Poll: 60.40% Polling For Phase 2 Till 3 pm
Bihar recorded 60.40 percent polling for phase 2 till 3 pm. In phase 1, the polling percentage till 3 pm was 53.77 per cent.
Exit Poll Results 2025: Clash Near Booth In Bihar's Nawada
A clash took place near a polling booth in Warisaliganj area in Bihar's Nawada district between supporters of different parties. A video allegedly showing the clash has gone viral on social media.