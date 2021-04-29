Mamata Banerjee To Retain Bengal, DMK Sweep In Tamil Nadu: Exit Polls

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool will win 149 of 294 seats in Bengal, shows poll of exit polls

Mamata Banerjee will retain Bengal with her Trinamool Congress winning 156 of the state's 294 seats but the BJP will score a strong 121 seats, says NDTV's poll of exit polls at the close of marathon state elections held since March.

An aggregate of six exit polls predicts that Mamata Banerjee will make it past the half-way mark, enough to win a third straight term. But after a series of defections before the elections, the Chief Minister has to widen her gap with the BJP for a comfortable victory.

The Congress is up for disappointment in Assam, the exit polls suggest, with the BJP expected to retain power by winning 76 of 126 seats. The Congress, which campaigned aggressively to win back its former bastion, is likely to win 49 seats, say the polls.

In Kerala, the incumbent Left-led LDF front is likely to win 87 of 140 seats - ahead of the half-way mark - but the Congress-led UDF is close behind with 51 seats, the polls say. The BJP is set to make its presence felt with two seats, the poll of polls says.

For Tamil Nadu, the polls predict a sweep for the opposition DMK and its allies -- 173 of 234 seats. The ruling AIADMK, which is the BJP's ally, is given 58 seats in its first state election since the death of its charismatic and powerful leader J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

Elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry were held from March 27. Bengal's record eight-phase polls ended today. The results will be announced on May 2.