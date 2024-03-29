Poll Body Transfers IPS Officer, Husband Of Haryana BJP MP

Polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in 6th phase on May 25. (File)

The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of IPS officer Rajesh Duggal, who is the husband of BJP MP from Sirsa Sunita Duggal, and directed that no election-related work be assigned to him till Lok Sabha polls conclude in the state.

Acting on the EC's directive, the Haryana government on Thursday issued the transfer order.

Rajesh Duggal, who was holding the charge as Joint Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, has now been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula with immediate effect.

"Further, as directed by the Election Commission of India, he shall not be assigned any election-related work till the completion of the current Lok Sabha election in the state," reads the order issued by Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) T V S N Prasad.

Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.

At the time of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls too, the ECI had ordered that Rajesh Duggal, who was then holding the charge as commandant of the 3rd battalion of the Haryana Armed Police in Hisar, be posted outside Hisar and Sirsa constituencies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)