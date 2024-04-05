Poll Body Notice To Chandrababu Naidu Over 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Jagan Reddy

The Election Commission has reviewed the speeches in question, which were provided in a pen drive.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for alleged derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP chief was issued notice on Thursday for purportedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his campaign speeches on March 31 by allegedly referring to CM Jagan as "Monster," "Animal," "Thief," and various other offensive terms.

As per the notice issued by the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu has been given 48 hours to provide an explanation regarding the derogatory remarks made against the YSR Congress Party and its leader, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The notice was issued following a complaint filed by Lella Appi Reddy, State General Secretary of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), and another individual.

According to the notice, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, during his campaign rallies held in Yemmiganur, Markapuram, and Bapatla constituencies, reportedly used derogatory language, referring to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as a Monster, Animal, Thief and various other insulting and offensive terms.

The Election Commission has reviewed the speeches in question, which were provided in a pen drive, and has determined that they prima facie violate provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13, with vote counting set for June 4.

Notably, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. The BJP could only win four seats by contesting against the two regional heavyweights.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the assemblies will take place on June 4.

