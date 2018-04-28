Politics Has Lost Its Meaning In Present Times: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

Addressing a seminar organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in his parliamentary constituency, he said Lord Rama and Lord Krishna had indulged in politics for 'Ram Rajya' and 'dharma'.
"Politics has been done since long in India...Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, freedom fighters Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose have all done politics...the difference in their politics was of character and dedication to values...," he said.
"There has been a fast change in the past 30 years in the opinion of people towards those doing politics...telling lies, betraying people, stabbing people in the back, leg pulling is what is today considered as politics...politics has lost its meaning," he said.
"The objective of politics done by Lord Ram was to establish Ram Rajya...when it went into the hands of Ram, it became 'bhakti' (devotion), in Krishna's hands it became 'yukti' (skill), it became 'shakti' (power) in Gandhi's hands, and in Azad and Ashfaqullah's hands it became a medium of 'mukti' (freedom), in the hands of corrupt leaders it became 'sampatti' (property) and in the hands of anti-socials it became 'vipatti" (misery)...politics is what you make of it," Mr Singh added.