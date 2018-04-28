Politics Has Lost Its Meaning In Present Times: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said Lord Rama and Lord Krishna had indulged in politics for 'Ram Rajya' and 'dharma'.

All India | | Updated: April 28, 2018 23:39 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Politics Has Lost Its Meaning In Present Times: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

The senior BJP leader also went down to explain the different contexts of politics

Lucknow:  Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said politics has always been a part of India with legends indulging in it, but the same has now lost its essence and meaning.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in his parliamentary constituency, he said Lord Rama and Lord Krishna had indulged in politics for 'Ram Rajya' and 'dharma'.

"Politics has been done since long in India...Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, freedom fighters Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose have all done politics...the difference in their politics was of character and dedication to values...," he said.

"There has been a fast change in the past 30 years in the opinion of people towards those doing politics...telling lies, betraying people, stabbing people in the back, leg pulling is what is today considered as politics...politics has lost its meaning," he said.

Comments
The senior BJP leader also went down to explain the different contexts of politics.

"The objective of politics done by Lord Ram was to establish Ram Rajya...when it went into the hands of Ram, it became 'bhakti' (devotion), in Krishna's hands it became 'yukti' (skill), it became 'shakti' (power) in Gandhi's hands, and in Azad and Ashfaqullah's hands it became a medium of 'mukti' (freedom), in the hands of corrupt leaders it became 'sampatti' (property) and in the hands of anti-socials it became 'vipatti" (misery)...politics is what you make of it," Mr Singh added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajnath SinghAkhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishadram rajya

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................