Political Violence Reached 'New High' Under Trinamool Rule: Rajnath Singh

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday said political violence has reached a "new high" under the TMC dispensation while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looks the other way.

Speaking at a public meeting here in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Mr Singh said, people do not want a government which cannot ensure their security.

"If the BJP is elected to power in the state polls, political violence will come to an end.

"The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had come to power with ''Maa Mati Manush'' slogan. But what happened later? The slogan has been trampled for all practical purpose.

"Political violence has gone up to a new high. Law and order has completely broken down. Shouldn't the Chief Minister look into this?" Mr Singh, who was known to have cordial relations with Ms Banerjee, said.

In English, the "Ma, Mati Manush" means "Mother, Motherland and People". It became very popular in the state during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and 2011 assembly polls.

Alleging that over 150 people had died and thousands injured in the state in political violence "orchestrated by the TMC", Mr Singh said, "We do not want such a government which cannot ensure safety of its citizens."

Mr Singh claimed that law and order situation has "vastly improved" in Tripura after the BJP came to power after defeating CPI(M).

Noting that the TMC has "politicised the atmosphere in such a way that it is harming people of Bengal," Mr Singh said, "as a result many central projects for poor, backwards, tribals are yet to be implemented in the state.