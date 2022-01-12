'Zero Knowledge Of Punjab': Navjot Sidhu's Dig At Arvind Kejriwal's 'Punjab Model'

Navjot Sidhu took a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal's 10-point "Punjab Model".

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today called Arvind Kejriwal a "political tourist" while attacking the 10-point "Punjab Model" released by the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor earlier in the day. "A list of 10 pointers written by people sitting in Delhi with zero knowledge of Punjab can never be Punjab Model," Mr Sidhu said in a tweet today.

The 10 point model, essentially a pre-election manifesto, released by Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference in Mohali today included generating employment for youth, taking action on the drug menace in the state, providing free electricity up to 300 units, action in sacrilege cases, Rs 1,000 monthly allowance for women, among others.

The state Congress chief accused Mr Kejriwal of paying attention to the state only during elections. "Political Tourist @ArvindKejriwal who was absent in Punjab since last 4.5 yes claims to have a Punjab Model... AAP's campaign & agenda is a joke on people of Punjab," he said.

Taking a shot at the AAP chief, Mr Sidhu made several serious allegations including accusing the party to be involved in a "ticket for money" syndicate and creating a liquor mafia. He also took a swipe at Mr Kejriwal for his apology to Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Majithia in 2018. The AAP chief had repeatedly called Mr Majithia Punjab's drug lord while campaigning during the last assembly elections.

"Truth is Kejriwal's model of functioning is "Copy-Cat Model", "I am very insecure Model", "Liqour Mafia Model", "Ticket for Money Model", "I am very sorry Majithia Ji: the Cowardice Model", "Writing free cheques model", "Electricity to Ambani's Model", "450 jobs in 5 yrs Model," Mr Sidhu said in another tweet.

Mr Kejriwal had in the press conference denied allegations of corruption in the seat distribution process of the party and challenged anyone who claims it to present evidence.

"Not even one assembly ticket has been sold in the state. If you give proof that a ticket has been sold I will throw out the seller and buyer of the tickets. If this is brought to my notice with proof even after filing nominations, I will cancel the ticket and let the seat fall vacant. I will not tolerate corruption. I will follow them to hell and ensure jail to them," he had said.

The AAP supremo had also accused Congress and Akali Dal of being "hand in glove" in corruption and "looting" the state for all the years that they were in power. He also hit out at chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for not arresting Mr Majithia despite an FIR against him.

"What has my apology to Majithia got to do with his arrest by the Punjab government? Did I hold back Channi's hand? He is going around saying that Kejriwal apologised. What has that got to do with his arrest? The entire state knows these people (Congress and the Akalis) are hand in glove with each other," he had said.

Mr Sidhu further called AAP's "Punjab Model" hollow and "non-serious agenda".

"Resurrection of Punjab is a serious issue, lives of 3 crore Punjabi's are dependent on it.. People of Punjab will not fall for these hollow and non-serious agendas. A Genuine Roadmap which will bring back People's resources from "Mafia Pockets" to "People of Punjab" is required," he said in the concluding tweet in the thread.

Punjab goes to the polls on February 14 to elect representatives for the 117 members strong house. The results of the state assembly elections will be announced on March 10.