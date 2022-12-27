Political Clash In Poll-Bound Tripura, 5 Congress Supporters Injured

The police have rushed to the spot and are camping there to help ease the tension.

At least five supporters of Tripura's opposition Congress, including the party's Gomati district president Titan Paul, were injured in a clash, allegedly with BJP goons, today. The attack – which apparently started with damage to cars -- took place in Bagma, southern Tripura.

A Congress supporter who was present said they had gone to Sarkarpara for door-to-door campaigning, leaving behind their vehicles. Hooligans of the ruling party, he said, had meanwhile come and broken the windshields of their cars and smashed bikes.

When they tried to resist, the attackers turned on them, the Congress supporter said. In the violence that followed, some of them were injured.

The injured have been taken to the Gomati district hospital for treatment.

A large number of police personnel have rushed to the spot and are camping there to help ease the tension.

Another Congress leader alleged that they were being repeatedly attacked by leaders and supporters of the state's ruling BJP. Several complaints have been lodged with the police but till now, no action has been taken.

The Congress "will not tolerate such acts any more" and if the situation worsens, the police will be totally responsible for that, he added.

Assembly elections are due in Tripura next year and the political violence has been on the rise ahead of what promises to be a bitter contest.

The BJP is seen as being on the backfoot and had to change its Chief Minister just a few months ago.

The party's top leadership is also said to be concerned with the growth of the regional party TIPRA, led by erstwhile royal Pradyot Manikya Debburman. The new party is seen as growing at the cost of the BJP and IPFT's tribal support base.