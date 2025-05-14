Polish Woman Reacts After Receiving Watermelon In 5 Minutes From Blinkit

A Polish woman, who ordered a watermelon on Blinkit, was stunned by the lightning-fast delivery service of India's quick-commerce platform. She received her order in just five minutes after placing the order. "India lives in the future," she said in an Instagram post.

The woman, who goes by the name Wiktoria Wanders on Instagram, shared a brief clip in which she is sitting on her bed and eating watermelon. The text on the clip read, "Like, what do you mean I can order fruits for $0.50 (approx. Rs 42.50) and have it delivered to my door in 5 min?"

In the caption, she said that such fast delivery services weren't common everywhere. Although Poland has this facility, the Indian apps impressed her. She wrote, "Can't believe we don't have that everywhere. (We do have it in Poland though)."

Ms Wanders mentioned that she loved Indian apps, for you could order almost anything at any time. She wrote, "I love Indian apps Day or night, I can order fruits, a cake, Uno, or literally any random thing I need."

She also pointed out the super convenient service and reasonable prices. "It saves so much time, prices are super fair, and I swear, no matter where you are, it's at your door in 5 MINUTES!! All you need is the Blinkit app," she added.

The video quickly went viral, with several social media users appreciating the quick service.

One user commented, "Btw even at 12'o clock midnight or 3 am at dawn, you can get take out food, groceries, cigarettes anything delivered under 30 minutes to our doorstep. That's the India we live in."

Another wrote, "It's not just fruit, it's like you can buy toilet paper as well if you need and it will come before you have finished pooping."

Some viewers also pointed out labour exploitation in gig economy.

One wrote, "More like India exploits its labourers because of the lack of employment."

Another commented, "India doesn't live in the future. It lives on the economic exploitation of its huge and desperate underpaid working class."

A few days ago, an American woman, currently in Bengaluru, applauded late-night deliveries in India. "Something about India is you can get an entire cake delivered to your door in under 20 minutes at 11 pm," she said.

Not just cake, ice cream, coffee, a single can of Coke, cucumbers, a pair of scissors, or almost anything can be delivered, she said. If you live in a major metro, you can get pretty much everything right to your door, she concluded.