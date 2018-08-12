Policeman Killed In Encounter In Srinagar, Gunfight Ongoing

Srinagar encounter: The security forces are engaged in a gunfight with terrorists at Batmaloo

A Special Operations Group policeman was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Srinagar today morning. A Jammu and Kashmir Police and two CRPF personnel were also injured in the fierce gunfight at Batmaloo in the state capital.

Senior police officer Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted the encounter is going on.

A police officer said security forces launched a search operation in Batamaloo early today morning after getting intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the city area.

The search operation soon turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired at the security forces.

Mobile internet has been snapped in the city, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

On a specific information about presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one JKP & 2 CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues. - Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 12, 2018

More details are awaited.