The head constable was killed after a patrol came under attack (Representational)

A head constable was killed after terrorists attacked a paramilitary patrol in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

The patrol of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) came under attack on a road in the south Kashmir district. The patrol retaliated in full force and a search operation was launched.

The head constable was injured in the attack. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors there said he was brought dead, news agency Press Trust of India reported.