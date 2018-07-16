Terrorists Kill Cop At Kashmir Politician's Home, Escape With Rifles

A policeman was killed and another injured when terrorists attacked a police post outside the home of a National Conference leader.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 16, 2018 19:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Terrorists Kill Cop At Kashmir Politician's Home, Escape With Rifles

Terrorists in Kashmir often target police posts to steal weapons and ammunition.

Srinagar: 

A policeman was killed and another injured when terrorists attacked a police post outside the home of a National Conference leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Monday afternoon.

The terrorists fired indiscriminately at the policemen and escaped with their rifles. The policeman killed in action was identified as Mudasir Ahmad. The terrorists had targeted the home of National Conference leader Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir.

Early investigations suggest the attack was carried out by the Zahoor Thokar group of the Hizbul Mujahideen. Terrorists in Kashmir often target police posts to steal weapons and ammunition. Pulwama is in South Kashmir, considered a hotbed of terrorism in the state.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu And KashmirPulwamaTerror Attack

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................