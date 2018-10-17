Policeman Dies, 3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Srinagar

Mobile Internet services have also been suspended in the area. (ANI)

Three terrorists have been killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. A police personnel also died during the encounter, news agency ANI reported.

Security forces surrounded the Fateh Kadal area following information about the presence of terrorists in a house.

As the security forces closed in on a house, the terrorists hiding there fired at them leading to en exchange of fire, a police officer said.

All schools and colleges in the area have been closed as a precautionary measure. Mobile Internet services have also been suspended.

Further details awaited.