Police Wait For Actor Govinda To Give Statement On Gun Accident

Actor Govinda is out of danger, the police said

Actor Govinda is out of danger a day after he was injured when his licenced revolver discharged a bullet inadvertently, sources said.

Some questions remain though, which only the actor can answer after he recovers, sources said, adding he will stay in hospital even though he is out of danger.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam said it was an accident and there was no question of foul play.

"Govinda is still in hospital, so his statement could not be recorded. His daughter's statement has been recorded," the police officer said.

The officer confirmed that the gun from which the bullet was fired is the actor's own licensed revolver. "This is just an accident, so no case has been filed yet. The incident has been reported only in the police diary," the police officer said.

Some questions that linger on include how did the revolver get triggered on its own after falling from the actor's hands, as claimed.

Sources said there were six bullets in the revolver, out of which one has been spent. Another question that came up is why the revolver was loaded if Govinda had planned to leave it at home before going to catch a flight. There is a possibility that the revolver's safety lock was broken, sources said.

The 60-year-old actor underwent a surgery on Tuesday and is recuperating in the intensive care unit of a private hospital.

"Govinda sir is fine today. He will be moved to the normal ward today. He will be discharged tomorrow or day after. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered. So many people are praying for him, he has such a massive fan following. I'd like to tell fans please don't panic. He will start dancing in a few months," Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja said today, news agency PTI reported.

Dr Ramesh Agarwal, who tended to the actor after the accident, said the bullet hit him below his left knee and that he had got eight to 10 stitches.