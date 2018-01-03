Police Unable To Record Statement Of Rampaging Ex-Army Officer, Who Allegedly Killed 6

The brutal killings were carried out yesterday between 2:30 am and 3:30 am. Naresh Dhankad had ventured into the local government hospital in Palwal, where he was caught on CCTV at around 2:30 am.
Soon after, Dhankad bludgeoned to death his first victim, a 35-year-old woman and continued with his murder spree, his victims including beggars outside the hospital and a security guard. He was apprehended in an area close to the hospital.
A senior doctor said that Dhankad had a blood clot and was yet to gain consciousness.
"We operated on Dhankad and removed the blood clot. He is in the ICU and was taken off the ventilator in the morning. His condition is stable but he is yet to gain consciousness," said Dr Karam Chand Sharma, who heads the neurosurgery department at Safdarjung hospital.
The Haryana police was thus unable to take a statement from Dhankad. "We have yet not been able to record the accused's statement as he is still not in a position to do so. He is currently admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital," Sulochana Gajraj, a Palwal police official said.
The victims' family members held a protest by blocking the road outside the civil hospital where the murders took place. The district administration afterwards announced a Rs 3 lakh compensation for the families of the victims.
"The compensation is too meagre and is like insulting the families of those who have lost their bread earners," he said.