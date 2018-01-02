Ex-Army Officer Allegedly Kills 6 With Rod In Haryana, Attacks Cops

Highlights CCTV footage shows man holding a rod and looking around Naresh Kumar also attacked the police team that arrested him The murders took place early this morning in Palwal, 80 km from Delhi

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering six people with an iron rod early this morning in Haryana's Palwal, about 80 km from Delhi. A high alert has been sounded in the town. All the six murders happened between 2:30 am and 3:30 am, the police said.Police said that while the murders took place in different areas of the town, they believe the man arrested by them is the attacker and that he could be mentally unstable.They said the man -identified as Naresh Kumar - first murdered a woman in a hospital and then four other people between Agra Road and Minar Gate of Palwal, before killing his last victim, a security guard.Naresh Kumar was a Captain in the army. He now works in the Haryana agriculture department.In CCTV footage released by the police, the man, wearing a blue sweater and white trousers, is seen entering what looks like a hospital corridor. The video, recorded a little after 2:30 in the morning, shows him holding a rod and looking around.The woman was murdered on the first floor of the hospital, outside the ICU. The 35-year-old woman had gone to the hospital for the delivery of her sister-in-law."Police found all the dead bodies in a distance of two to three km. It looks like he committed the murders in an hour... As a precautionary measure, we asked people to stay indoors," a police officer told reporters.The crimes took place close to a police station.The man was arrested from Adarsh Nagar area in Palwal. He also attacked the police team that arrested him. He was first taken to the Civil Hospital in the district and later referred to a hospital in Faridabad.