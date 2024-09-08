Police Tried To Destroy Evidence From Start: Kolkata Doctor's Parents

The parents of the Kolkata doctor who was raped and killed last month, have accused the Kolkata Police of attempting to destroy evidence since the beginning of the case. Taking part in today's massive protest march in Kolkata, the woman's mother said, "The government, administration and the police have not cooperated with us since the beginning of the case".

The police, she said, also tried to destroy the evidence "from the beginning". "I request that mass protest should continue as long as we don't get justice," she added.

The woman's father said the mass protests were bringing him hope that justice will be done. "I request everybody to stay with us. I know justice will not come so easily. We have to ensure justice. I hope that people will be with us since they are the main source of our strength," he said.

The parents of the woman were part of the march held by the medical fraternity from Sealdah to Esplanade.

On September 4, the woman's father had accused the police of deliberately delaying the registration of a First Information Report. He also claimed that a police officer had offered him money and tried to convince them to settle the matter.

He also accused another officer of Kolkata Police of deliberately trying to mislead people through incorrect media statements -- even when the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation or the CBI.

Earlier, they had also claimed that they had wanted to preserve their daughter's body for a second postmortem, but were forced to cremate her.

"About 300-400 cops surrounded us. We returned home and found some 300 cops were standing outside. They created such a situation that we were forced to cremate her," her father said, setting off a major political row. The Trinamool Congress said the political parties should leave the bereaved parents alone.

"There should have been no politics here. Political parties should not bother them," said state minister Shashi Panja.

Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will hear the case it has taken up on its own, during which the CBI is expected to present its report. The case was also heard by the Calcutta High Court, which, following the appeal by the parents, had handed the investigation to the CBI.

While the protests over the rape-murder have acquired a life of their own, the woman's parents are closely associated with it, and appear on crucial days. The woman's mother, who lost her only daughter, today said, "Now, all these protesters are all my children".