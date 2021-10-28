Police Roadblocks At Farmers' Protest At Delhi's Tikri Border Being Cleared

Roadblocks placed by the Delhi Police at the farmers' protest at Delhi's Tikri border were being moved on Thursday, videos showed, amid a Supreme Court hearing that has highlighted how traffic in the area had been stopped by authorities and not the demonstrators.

The police had placed elaborate barricades on the roads, complete with giant nails and huge concrete blocks, when farmers converged on various border crossing points around the capital last November to protest three agricultural laws cleared by the central government.

Supporters of the government had targeted the farmers for the protest, saying it was inconveniencing thousands of commuters because the highways into Delhi had been blocked in several points, however, the farmers told the Supreme Court earlier this month that it was the police who had done so.

On Tuesday, senior officials from Haryana, including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora and police chief PK Agrawal, visited the border along with a delegation of farmers and also found that the border had been sealed by the Delhi Police.

A meeting called between authorities from Haryana and the Delhi Police, which reports to the central government - both led by the BJP - finally resulted in an agreement which has now led to the barricades being cleared by earthmovers and bulldozers.

However, it may take a few days for the roads to be opened completely and barricades placed near the stage set up by the protesting farmers are yet to be removed.