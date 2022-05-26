Police In Rajasthan Town Accused Of Thrashing Man In Custody

Police said the man was taken to the hospital because he was drunk. (Representational)

A rape accused was admitted to a government hospital here after allegedly being beaten by police on Thursday, leading to a protest by locals.

Police, which took the man to the hospital, denied the allegations. They said the man was taken to the hospital because he was drunk.

Locals in Badi town confronted police and pelted stones at them. The situation however was brought under control and some people were detained, police said.

"A case was registered against Krishan at Badi Police Station under section 376 of the IPC. He was summoned by police in the past but he did not turn up. This morning, he reached a chowki under Badi Police Ptation under the influence of alcohol," SP Dholpur Narayan Togas said.

"His family members wanted to shift him to a private hospital which led to a rumour that his condition was deteriorating due to which locals gathered and created nuisance. They blocked a road but it was cleared," he said.

The SP dismissed as "baseless" Krishan's family's allegation that he was thrashed by police.

