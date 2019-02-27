Police Find Last Of 7 Girls Who Ran Away From Shelter Home In Bihar

The girl is also a prime witness in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. (FILE PHOTO)

After seven girls from a shelter home in Patna escaped four days ago, the last of them has been found in Bihar's Madhubani today. Police had found the other six girls within 24 hours of their escape.

The 16-year-old girl found today is a resident of West Bengal. She is also a prime witness in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

She, along with other witnesses, was being put up at Patna's Mokama home.

A Special Investigation Team found the girl in Madhubani. Three men, who were with the girl when she was found, have been detained, police said.

"A police officer has been interrogating the girl as well as three youths to know more about their escapade," Special Superintendent of Police Babu Ram said.

The girl has revealed names of several persons, including top government officers and other powerful politicians, who used to regularly visit the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

The abuse case came to light in May last year after the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) social audit.