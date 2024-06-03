Police Filed 153 Poll-Related Cases In Odisha, 139 Arrested

Since January 2024, the police have executed 34,602 warrants.

The Odisha Police have registered a total of 153 election-related cases including violation of the Model Code of Conduct till Monday, a senior police officer said.

The police arrested 139 people for their alleged involvement in the violation of law and MCC, he said.

Since January 2024, the police have executed 34,602 warrants.

The Odisha police also arrested 1283 history sheeters and absconders and booked 11 persons under NSA.

Besides, 281 illegal arms, 143 cartridges, 123 bombs and 10186 other explosives have been seized. The police have busted three illegal arms manufacturing units during the election period.

The state CEO's office has received 124 electoral offences during the elections, compared to 327 such cases in 2019, official sources said.

Election-related seizures in the state were also more than six times compared to 2019.

Seizure of items valued at approximately Rs 280 crore including Rs 20.52 crore in cash, Rs 42.33 crore worth of liquor and Rs 78.82 crore worth of drugs and other items were seized.

Meanwhile, the police on Monday arrested three more persons for their alleged involvement in the pre-poll violence, which claimed the life of a BJP worker at Srikrushnasaranpur on May 15 night.

With these, the total number of arrested people in the violence has reached 17, Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said.

