Police File Chargesheet Against Ness Wadia In Preity Zinta Molestation Case In May 2014, Ms Preity Zinta, who is also co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab IPL cricket team, had filed a police complaint against Ness Wadia, alleging that he had molested, abused and threatened her inside Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

The incident took place during an match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings (File) Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has filed a charge sheet against businessman Ness Wadia about four years after actor Preity Zinta filed a case of molestation against him.



"We filed the charge sheet in the court yesterday. Wadia who was present in the court was granted bail," said an official.



According to the law, a person who is not arrested in a crime has to take bail after the investigating agency files the charge sheet.



In May 2014, Ms Zinta, who is also co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab IPL cricket team, had filed a police complaint against Mr Wadia, alleging that he had molested, abused and threatened her inside Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.



An IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings was being played in the Wankhede stadium when the incident took place on May 30.



She had given a written complaint following which an FIR was registered against Mr Wadia on charges of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, criminal intimidation and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.



