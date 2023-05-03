Police Complaint Against Assam's Badruddin Ajmal For 'Derogatory' Comments

The Assam Congress today filed an FIR against All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) chief Badruddin Ajmal for making a derogatory statement against the party.

Last week, the state Congress hosted a meeting of 11 parties in Guwahati, urging all like-minded Opposition forces to unseat the BJP from power in the 2024 general elections. The AIUDF, led by perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal, was not invited to the meeting.

In the police complaint, Assam Congress leader Monojit Mahanta claimed that the Dhubri MP's comments showed the party in poor light.

"We are enclosing here news clippings of Amar Asom, May 3rd issue where his statements have been published. Badruddin Ajmal, MP & President AUIDF, has been continuously trying to malign the image of our language, culture etc. and also attempting to weaken the social fabric of Assamese society," the complaint letter stated.

This is not the first time that the 73-year-old is in trouble over his comments. Earlier, Badruddin Ajmal made controversial comments against the women community of Assam and the state chief Minister Himanta Sarma.

Last year, Mr Ajmal sparked a row by saying that Muslim men get married soon after they attain the age of 21, while Hindus remain unmarried till the age of 40 to have illegal relations.