Police Claimed To Have Busted Alleged Terrorist Recruitment Network

"On a specific information, police along with Army and CRPF conducted a joint operation in Tral and busted a criminal network involving JeM outfit man who were involved in recruiting youth into militant ranks," a police spokesman said.
He claimed six people involved in the crime were arrested.
They were identified as Ghulam Nabi Shah, Ishfaq Sameer Sheikh, Irfan Ahmad Mir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Junaid Rashid Bhat, the police spokesperson claimed.
Comments
On the disclosure of the arrested persons, incriminating materials have been recovered, he claimed adding a case was registered and investigations set in motion.