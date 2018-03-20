Police Claimed To Have Busted Alleged Terrorist Recruitment Network

Police claimed six people involved in the crime were arrested.

All India | | Updated: March 20, 2018 08:02 IST
On the disclosure of the arrested persons, incriminating materials have been recovered, police said.

Srinagar:  Security forces busted an alleged a terrorist recruitment network involving Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) by arresting six persons allegedly luring youth to join terrorism from Tral area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"On a specific information, police along with Army and CRPF conducted a joint operation in Tral and busted a criminal network involving JeM outfit man who were involved in recruiting youth into militant ranks," a police spokesman said.

He claimed six people involved in the crime were arrested.

They were identified as Ghulam Nabi Shah, Ishfaq Sameer Sheikh, Irfan Ahmad Mir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Junaid Rashid Bhat, the police spokesperson claimed.

"They were involved in providing logistic support and facilitating movement of militants in the general area of Tral," he said.

On the disclosure of the arrested persons, incriminating materials have been recovered, he claimed adding a case was registered and investigations set in motion.

Jaish-e-MohammadJammu and Kashmir

