Police Case Filed Against Assam's Badruddin Ajmal Over Beef Remark

Congress MLA Kamalaksha Dey Purkayastha lodged a police against Assam Lok Sabha MP and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal for allegedly hurting feelings of Hindus after his controversial beef remark.

Badruddin Ajmal, who is also the president of the Assam State Jamiat Ulama (ASJU) - an organisation of Islamic scholars belonging to the Deobandi school of thought in India - had claimed that Mr Purkayastha secretly ate beef.

The case was filed under Sections 153 (giving provocation with conducing to public mischief), and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the IPC at Karimganj Sadar police station.

In the FIR, the Congress legislator mentioned that Badruddin Ajmal was trying to fan communal riots among the communities using controversial remarks.

"Cows are worshiped in Hinduism. In Hinduism, eating beef is considered a sin. Badruddin Ajmal has hurt the sentiments of the entire Hindu community by saying this. Such remarks by MP Ajmal could provoke and destroy communal harmony. Such a persuasive statement by the leader of a political party can lead to communal riots," the FIR read.

Earlier, Badruddin Ajmal reiterated his appeal to Muslims of Assam not to sacrifice cows during this week's Eid-ul-Adha, "respecting the sentiments" of Hindus.

"Few from RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) want to end Hindustan by trying to make Hindu Raj. Hindu Raj will never be a reality even in their dreams. They cannot break the unity between Muslims and Hindus in this country. You will not die if you don't eat cows for one day on Eid. Rather, we celebrate it with Hindu bhais. Our forefathers were all Hindus. They came to Islam because it has special qualities. That is to respect the sentiments of other religions," Mr Ajmal said.

"However, India is a country of people of diverse communities, ethnic groups and religions. Most inhabitants of India profess the Sanatan faith, which treats the cow as a holy animal," he added.