Marry Again Now If You Want, Or Face Jail After UCC: Himanta Sarma To AIUDF Chief

Badruddin Ajmal is the MP from Dhubri.

Weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a dig at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and said that if the Dhubri MP wants to marry again, he should do so before the polls or face arrest. Mr Sarma has said the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state after the Lok Sabha polls and polygamy would become illegal.

Mr Ajmal, who is contesting from the Dhubri constituency again, said recently, "People in the Congress and Rakibul Hussain (his Congress opponent in the seat) said that I have become old. But I still have so much strength that I can get married. I can do so even if the chief minister doesn't want me to, that's how much strength I have."

Speaking on the sidelines of a rally on Saturday, the Assam chief minister said, "He (Badruddin Ajmal) should marry now. After the elections, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in Assam. If he marries after that, he will be arrested."

"If he (Mr Ajmal) invites us now, we will also go because it's not illegal so far. As far as I know, he has one wife. He can marry two or three more, but we will stop polygamy right after the elections. The entire draft is ready," he added.

A Uniform Civil Code refers to a common set of laws that are applicable to all Indian citizens and are not based on religion in dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, among other personal matters.

Mr Sarma has repeatedly said his government will be bringing in legislation on a Uniform Civil Code. His remarks became more frequent after the Uttarakhand Assembly passed a UCC bill last month.

Assam will vote in the Lok Sabha polls in three phases - on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Results will be declared on June 4.