Police Case Against Woman For Beating Up Niece, 13, With Sticks: Cops

An offence has been registered against a woman for allegedly brutally beating up her 13-year-old niece in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The child was found in an injured state asking for a lift from vehicles on Virar Link Road on Sunday night, an official from Nalla Sopara police said.

The child, who is an orphan, lived with her maternal uncle and aunt. She has alleged that her aunt would beat her up with sticks, he said.

When the beatings became unbearable, the child fled from the house, the official said.

Based on a complaint, an offence under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act has been registered, he added.

