Police Case Against Tamil Nadu BJP Chief For Campaigning After Permitted Hours

The Coimbatore police has filed an FIR against BJP candidate and its state chief K Annamalai for allegedly campaigning beyond the 10 PM deadline last night. The case has been filed against him for unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint and causing public nuisance.

There was an altercation after cadre of the DMK and left parties objected to the BJP's campaign beyond permitted hours.

"An FIR has been registered under sections 143, 341 and 290. Another case has been filed against BJP based on an assault complaint from the DMK," said a senior police officer confirming the development.

DMK Spokesperson A Saravanan said, "Annamalai unleashes terror and incites riots out of fear of defeat".

He added, "The Prime Minister who speaks about arrogance should give the gyan to Annamalai".

Responding to allegations, Mr Annamalai maintained that he did nothing wrong.

"I have every right to meet people after 10 PM. Which Election Commission stops you, where is the order, you show me?" he asked.

ANS Prasad, a BJP state spokesperson of the party, said "This is a plot to scuttle Annamalai's victory. The DMK has indulged in misuse of power".

He added: "They have registered this case misusing police and the Collector".

The fight for Coimbatore has turned high profile with the BJP fielding its state Chief.

The ruling DMK has fielded Ganapathy Rajkumar and Singai Ramachandran is the AIADMK candidate.

Though an AIADMK bastion, the DMK alliance had won this seat in 2019 as it swept the state winning 38 of the 39 seats.

The AIADMK has ended its ties with the BJP, which is without a major ally this poll season.